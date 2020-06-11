Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bullish trend continues

XAU/USD outlook: Gold eases after 3.2% advance, US jobless claims eyed for fresh signal
Spot gold eased from $1740 high (posted after three-day 3.2% pre-Fed rally) in early Thursday, as traders booked profits.
The yellow metal accelerated higher after Fed presented its economic projections which point to long post-pandemic recovery and keeping low interest rates.
Traders turn focus towards US weekly jobless claims which are expected to drop further but millions will remain unemployed that will continue to weigh on US labor sector and keep investors in the safety.
Near-term action remains supported by rising and thickening daily cloud but flat daily momentum and overbought stochastic warn.
Bulls show initial signs of stall on approach to key resistance zone between $1745 and $1750 which repeatedly limited repeatedly limited upside action in past three weeks. Read More...
Gold bullish trend continues
Gold has made a big bullish bounce after the FOMC statement yesterday. Dovish FED helped the bullish move and the price bounced off W H3 camarilla pivot.
Safe haven flight into GOLD just continued the prolongued Gold uptrend. We can see that the dip has been bought and the price is getting close to M H3 level. In this scenario, bounce is possible at 1705 and 1726 towards 1755. If the price gets to 1755-60 we might expect a pullback towards 1726 again. Watch for price levels and reactions in the zone. Read More...
Gold trades with modest losses, just below $1735 level
Gold held on to its mildly weaker tone through the early European session and was last seen trading just above the $1730 level.
The precious metal struggled to capitalize on the post-FOMC positive move to over one-week tops and witnessed a modest pullback during the early part of Thursday's trading action. A strong pickup in the US dollar demand turned out to be a key factor exerting some pressure on the dollar-denominated, albeit the early downtick lacked any strong follow-through. Read More...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1734.16
|Today Daily Change
|-3.68
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1737.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1723.75
|Daily SMA50
|1703.96
|Daily SMA100
|1647.14
|Daily SMA200
|1572.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1739.88
|Previous Daily Low
|1708.28
|Previous Weekly High
|1745.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1670.76
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1727.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1720.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1717.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1697.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1685.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1749.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1760.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1780.65
