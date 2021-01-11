Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bullish commitments challenged

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears seek further clarity around $1,850

Gold prices consolidate while picking up the bids near $1,848 during the initial Asian trading on Tuesday. Although US dollar gains weigh on the yellow metal, bears remain cautious amid hopes of US stimulus and a jump in global vaccinations. It should, however, be noted that the immediate moves have been directionless amid a light calendar and no major updates from the American politics and coronavirus (COVID-19).

Following the upbeat comments from Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin, suggesting the second half of 2021 to be strong, Head of the Dallas Fed Robert Kaplan said, hopeful later this year will meet 'substantial progress' bar for tapering QE (Quantitative Easing).

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1846.84 Today Daily Change -1.10 Today Daily Change % -0.06 Today daily open 1847.94 Trends Daily SMA20 1884.98 Daily SMA50 1868.93 Daily SMA100 1892.3 Daily SMA200 1839.31 Levels Previous Daily High 1917.62 Previous Daily Low 1828.27 Previous Weekly High 1959.42 Previous Weekly Low 1828.27 Previous Monthly High 1906.87 Previous Monthly Low 1775.52 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1862.4 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1883.49 Daily Pivot Point S1 1811.6 Daily Pivot Point S2 1775.26 Daily Pivot Point S3 1722.25 Daily Pivot Point R1 1900.95 Daily Pivot Point R2 1953.96 Daily Pivot Point R3 1990.3

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bullish commitments challenged

The price of gold is sitting at $1,846 and has travelled between a range of $1,817 and $1,856 on the day. Gold is flat towards the close on Wall Street while an aggressive rise in Treasury yields is turning heads.

US market-implied breakeven long-run inflation expectations have been trending upwards to currently sit at 2.1%, sparking speculation that inflation might be returning. The aggressive rise in Treasury yields is increasingly challenging the status-quo in markets, analysts at TD Securities argued.

