Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bullish bias starting to fade

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates losses from 1-½ month low beyond $1,900
Gold retraces from the lowest from August 12 to $1,913 amid the early Asian session on Tuesday. The bullion dropped to the multi-day low as the market’s risk-off tone preferred the US dollar above all, which in turn has an inverse correlation with the safe-haven metal.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence in Europe and the UK sours the trading sentiment off-late. While local lockdowns have been in fashion in some parts of the bloc and northern Britain, pubs and restaurants in England are to have a closing time of 10:00 PM starting from Tuesday.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1915.3
|Today Daily Change
|3.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1912.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1944.51
|Daily SMA50
|1937.25
|Daily SMA100
|1838.58
|Daily SMA200
|1716.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1955.66
|Previous Daily Low
|1882.34
|Previous Weekly High
|1973.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|1932.88
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1910.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1927.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1877.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1843.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1804.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1951.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1990.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2024.5
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bullish bias starting to fade
Gold prices are testing the bull's commitments at the support structure around $1,906 in what could be a final test before the next leg higher of the bullish trend. At the time of writing, gold, XAU/USD, is trading at the lows of the day, $1,905, having travelled from a high of $1,955.62, down some 2% to start the week.
Gold prices have been in consolidation since correcting from all-time highs in late July and subsequently printing a low of 1861 at the start of August. The price has chopped sideways, decelerating its daily range as markets try to get a handle on the various features of today's market conditions.
