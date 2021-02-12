Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bullion drops for second consecutive day

Gold risk reversal shows bias for put options

One-month risk reversal on gold, which measures the price of calls relative to puts, is currently trading at -0.12 in favor of puts – derivative contracts that give the purchaser the right but not the obligation to sell the underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date.

In other words, investors are adding bets to position for weakness in gold. Risk reversal flipped bearish earlier this month, having registered a high of 1.60 in favor of calls or bullish bets on Feb. 1.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD tracks S&P 500 Futures to south amid mild risk off mood

Gold prices drop 0.25% to $1,821.98, intraday low of $1,821.48, during early Friday. In doing so, the yellow metal declines for the second day as risks dwindle amid mixed catalysts.

Among the positives was New Zealand’s expected delivery of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine by a month as well as US President Joe Biden’s push for the vaccines gained major attention.

