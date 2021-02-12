Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bullion drops for second consecutive day

Gold risk reversal shows bias for put options
One-month risk reversal on gold, which measures the price of calls relative to puts, is currently trading at -0.12 in favor of puts – derivative contracts that give the purchaser the right but not the obligation to sell the underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date.
In other words, investors are adding bets to position for weakness in gold. Risk reversal flipped bearish earlier this month, having registered a high of 1.60 in favor of calls or bullish bets on Feb. 1.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD tracks S&P 500 Futures to south amid mild risk off mood
Gold prices drop 0.25% to $1,821.98, intraday low of $1,821.48, during early Friday. In doing so, the yellow metal declines for the second day as risks dwindle amid mixed catalysts.
Among the positives was New Zealand’s expected delivery of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine by a month as well as US President Joe Biden’s push for the vaccines gained major attention.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1819.8
|Today Daily Change
|-6.60
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|1826.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1839.82
|Daily SMA50
|1859.56
|Daily SMA100
|1869.72
|Daily SMA200
|1856.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1847.64
|Previous Daily Low
|1821.22
|Previous Weekly High
|1871.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|1785.02
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1831.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1837.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1815.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1805.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1789.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1842.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1858.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1868.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends the correction below 0.7750 amid risk-off mood
AUD/USD trades below 0.7750, extending correction from monthly tops of 0.7771 amid the downbeat market mood. Markets remain concerned about the implications of the Biden-Xi call and fresh coronavirus lockdown in Victoria.
BTC/USD: Fresh highs of $49k with bulls well on their way to $50k
Bitcoin is well on the way of making a new milestone at $50k. With the price now printing a fresh higher high of $49,000, it is illustrated as to how the price is advancing and in accordance with the prior price action trajectory forecasting such an outcome.
Gold tracks S&P 500 Futures to south amid mild risk off mood
Gold sellers attack intraday low, bullion drops for second consecutive day. The yellow metal declines for the second day as risks dwindle amid mixed catalysts. Stimulus talks progress but Sino-American tension stays on the table even as China is off for the Lunar New Year.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3800 amid USD rebound, ahead of UK GDP
GBP/USD drops below 1.3800 as the US dollar rebound picks up pace amid broad risk-aversion. The cable traders ignore BOE Haldane's comments, Brexit and US stimulus updates. UK GDP set to test BOE’s bullish stance.
Dollar Index: Sidelined near 90.40, BoFA foresees USD strength
The dollar index is trading in a sideways manner above 90.45 at press time, having defended the area around 90.25 for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Bank of America (BoFA) Global Research's economists expect the dollar to benefit from the impending US economic decoupling from the Eurozone.