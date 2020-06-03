Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bull trend to resume for a test of $1796/1803

Gold lower after positive US data
The gold futures contract lost 0.93% on Tuesday, as it retraced most of Friday’s advance of 1.35%. On Monday the price has reached slightly above $1,760. Yesterday’s daily low was at $1,728 and today it’s getting close to $1,700. Gold is still trading within its medium-term consolidation, as we can see on the daily chart:
Gold is 1.1% lower this morning following better-than-expected U.S. economic data releases. Financial markets remain in risk-on mode, as stocks continue to hover along their medium-term highs. What about the other precious metals? Silver lost 3.01% on Tuesday and today it is 2.2% lower. Platinum lost 3.60% and today is 2.1% lower. Palladium lost 0.29% yesterday and today it is 0.3% higher. So precious metals are trading lower this morning. Read more...
Gold: Bull trend to resume for a test of $1796/1803 – Credit Suisse
Gold has resumed its uptrend, although momentum remains poor. Nevertheless, strategists at Credit Suisse expect the yellow metal to test the $1800 barrier.
“Gold is struggling to extend its uptrend. We continue to have concerns with respect to momentum and consensus positioning, but we look for the bull trend to resume for a test of $1796/1803 next. We look for this to then cap for a fresh consolidation phase.”
“Big picture, we continue to eventually look for new highs above $1921, with resistance then seen next at $2000, then $2075/80.” Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops to fresh weekly lows, closes in on $1,700
The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $10 on Tuesday and extended its slide on Wednesday with the risk-on market atmosphere making it difficult for gold to find demand. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was down 1.4% on the day at $1,704.
The monthly data published by the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research Institue showed on Wednesday that employment in the US' private sector declined by 2,760,000 in May. This reading came in much better than the analysts' estimate for a fall of 9 million and provided an additional boost to risk sentiment. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1706.07
|Today Daily Change
|-21.61
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.25
|Today daily open
|1727.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1722.31
|Daily SMA50
|1693.04
|Daily SMA100
|1637.99
|Daily SMA200
|1567.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1745.12
|Previous Daily Low
|1721.71
|Previous Weekly High
|1737.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|1693.78
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1730.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1736.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1717.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1708.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1694.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1741.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1754.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1764.71
