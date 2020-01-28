Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bull flag formation can lead to higher levels [Video]

Gold: near term buy zone comes in at $1568/$1575 [Video]
The breakout on gold is consolidating. Having closed above resistance at $1568 on Friday, yesterday’s gap higher was bullishly filled to continue to see gold close at its highest level since 2013. However, the immediate upside impetus I beginning to stall slightly. The move that has been running up the support of a now six week uptrend (which comes in at $1558 today) so there is room to buy into weakness. With momentum indicators now beginning to find traction in moves higher, this is a market finally finding its legs. Read more...
Gold New York Forecast: XAU/USD bull flag formation can lead to higher levels
XAU/USD is trading in an bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After fading the 1600 mark earlier in January, the metal has been grinding higher above the $1540 per troy ounce.
Gold four-hour chart
The market is deciding if the latest bull-run on the four-hour chart is the continuation of the main uptrend or a correction of the drop seen at the start of January. A daily close above the 1588 level would be encouraging for bulls as it could open the gates to further gains towards the 1598 and 1610 price levels. On the flip side, if the bears break the 1576 level, the metal can correct towards the 1570 and 1560 price levels. Read more...
XAU/USD Price Analysis: Retreats further from 3-week tops, back near $1570 level
Gold finally broke down of its consolidative trading range held over the past 24-hours or so and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1572-71 region in the last hour, filling the weekly bullish gap.
A goodish recovery in the global risk sentiment dented demand for traditional safe-haven assets, which coupled with a pickup in the US Treasury bond yields exerted pressure on the non-yielding yellow metal.
Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden fall over the past hour or so could further be attributed to some technical selling on a sustained weakness below 50-hour SMA support near the $1576 region.
Oscillators on the 1-hourly chart have been drifting lower within the negative territory and support prospects for an extension of the corrective slide from three-week tops set in the previous session. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
