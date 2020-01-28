Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bull flag formation can lead to higher levels [Video]

Gold: near term buy zone comes in at $1568/$1575 [Video]

The breakout on gold is consolidating. Having closed above resistance at $1568 on Friday, yesterday’s gap higher was bullishly filled to continue to see gold close at its highest level since 2013. However, the immediate upside impetus I beginning to stall slightly. The move that has been running up the support of a now six week uptrend (which comes in at $1558 today) so there is room to buy into weakness. With momentum indicators now beginning to find traction in moves higher, this is a market finally finding its legs. Read more...

Gold New York Forecast: XAU/USD bull flag formation can lead to higher levels

XAU/USD is trading in an bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After fading the 1600 mark earlier in January, the metal has been grinding higher above the $1540 per troy ounce.

Gold four-hour chart

The market is deciding if the latest bull-run on the four-hour chart is the continuation of the main uptrend or a correction of the drop seen at the start of January. A daily close above the 1588 level would be encouraging for bulls as it could open the gates to further gains towards the 1598 and 1610 price levels. On the flip side, if the bears break the 1576 level, the metal can correct towards the 1570 and 1560 price levels. Read more...

XAU/USD Price Analysis: Retreats further from 3-week tops, back near $1570 level

Gold finally broke down of its consolidative trading range held over the past 24-hours or so and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1572-71 region in the last hour, filling the weekly bullish gap.

A goodish recovery in the global risk sentiment dented demand for traditional safe-haven assets, which coupled with a pickup in the US Treasury bond yields exerted pressure on the non-yielding yellow metal.

Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden fall over the past hour or so could further be attributed to some technical selling on a sustained weakness below 50-hour SMA support near the $1576 region.

Oscillators on the 1-hourly chart have been drifting lower within the negative territory and support prospects for an extension of the corrective slide from three-week tops set in the previous session. Read more...