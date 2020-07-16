Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD Bull-bear tug-of-war to extend above $1800 ahead of US Retail Sales

Gold again faces rejection above $1,810

Gold bulls continue to struggle to establish a strong foothold above $1,810. At press time the yellow metal is trading largely unchanged on the day at $1,809, having faced rejection at $1,813 early Thursday. The safe-haven metal has failed to keep gains above $1,810 in four out of the last five trading days.

Wednesday’s Doji candle is suggestive of indecision in the marketplace. Some may argue that the Doji candle has appeared at multi-year highs and represents buyer exhaustion.



Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1810.62 Today Daily Change 0.18 Today Daily Change % 0.01 Today daily open 1810.44 Trends Daily SMA20 1778.81 Daily SMA50 1744.48 Daily SMA100 1692.99 Daily SMA200 1605.54 Levels Previous Daily High 1815.1 Previous Daily Low 1802.56 Previous Weekly High 1818.17 Previous Weekly Low 1770.16 Previous Monthly High 1785.91 Previous Monthly Low 1670.76 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1810.31 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1807.35 Daily Pivot Point S1 1803.63 Daily Pivot Point S2 1796.83 Daily Pivot Point S3 1791.09 Daily Pivot Point R1 1816.17 Daily Pivot Point R2 1821.91 Daily Pivot Point R3 1828.71

Gold Price Forecast: Bull-bear tug-of-war to extend above $1800 ahead of US Retail Sales

Gold (XAU/USD) settled almost unchanged above the $1810 level on Wednesday after witnessing another volatile session, mainly driven by the broader market sentiment and US dollar price action. The optimism over the coronavirus vaccine was overshadowed by the rising new infections worldwide.



Read more ...