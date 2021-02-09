Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD built on its recovery from two-month lows and gained traction for the third straight day

Gold: 1844 resistance level will target 1863

Tuesday Forecast

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 1844, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1863.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1838, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1828 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1817 and 1802.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD holds steady near one-week tops, lacks follow-through

Gold gained strong follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on Tuesday and climbed to one-week tops, around the $1848-49 region.

The emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar was seen as a key factor that benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity. The greenback was further pressured by a pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which drove some additional flows towards the non-yielding yellow metal.

