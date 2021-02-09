Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD built on its recovery from two-month lows and gained traction for the third straight day

Gold: 1844 resistance level will target 1863

Tuesday Forecast

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 1844, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1863.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1838, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1828 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1817 and 1802.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD holds steady near one-week tops, lacks follow-through

Gold gained strong follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on Tuesday and climbed to one-week tops, around the $1848-49 region.

The emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar was seen as a key factor that benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity. The greenback was further pressured by a pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which drove some additional flows towards the non-yielding yellow metal.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD tops 1.21 amid yields-driven dollar weakness

EUR/USD has been extending its gains, hitting a high above 1.21 as the dollar retreats. US yields are falling amid uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus. 

Bitcoin extends Tesla-backed rally beyond $48,000 to refresh record top

BTC/USD extends the rally to renew lifetime highs above $48,000, aiming to conquer $50,000. Bitcoin bulls are unstoppable after Tesla invested $1.5 billion in the no.1 coin. The company is said to consider accepting bitcoin as payment for its cars.

XAU/USD bulls challenge 100-SMA after triangle breakout

XAU/USD confirms symmetrical triangle breakout on the 4H chart. Acceptance above 100-SMA is critical to unleashing further upside. 200-SMA at $1863 is the next upside target amid bullish RSI.

Churchill Capital Corp (CCIV) drops 6% as investors turn anxious about merger prospects

Churchill Capital Corp IV dropped nearly 6% to settle below the $33 mark on Monday, having found strong support just above $30. The shares of the blank-check company corrected lower after the recent rally to the all-time-highs of $36.

US Dollar Index: Increasing probability of a test of 90.00

DXY accelerates the downside and navigates multi-day lows in the 90.50 zone on turnaround Tuesday.

