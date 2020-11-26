Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD breaks above $1818 to confirm bearish exhaustion

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trades with modest gains above $1810 level, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher during the Asian session on Thursday and was last seen trading with modest daily gains, just above the $1810 level.
Following the previous day's two-way/directionless price move, the precious metal managed to gain some positive traction amid a softer tone surrounding the US dollar. The incoming softer US macro releases added to worries about the economic fallout from the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases and dragged the USD to its lowest level in more than two months. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors lending some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...
Gold: Break above $1818 to confirm bearish exhaustion
Gold (XAU/USD) attempted a tepid recovery from near four-month troughs on Wednesday but faced rejection at higher levels and finished the day almost unchanged around $1807. The yellow metal treads water on Thanksgiving Day-quiet trading as Wednesday's doji candle calls for indecision while $1800 holds, FXStreet's Dhwani Mehta briefs. Read more...
Gold Futures: Extra downside seen limited
Open interest in Gold futures markets shrunk for the second session in a row on Wednesday, this time by around 9.4K contracts according to preliminary readings from CME Group. Volume, in the same line, went down by around 168.9K after two consecutive daily builds.
Gold remains supported around $1,800/oz
The leg lower in prices of gold met solid contention in the $1,800 region per ounce so far. Thursday's downtick was on the back on shrinking open interest and volume, hinting at the idea that a deeper pullback is not favoured at least in the near-term. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1814.34
|Today Daily Change
|7.56
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|1806.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1877.54
|Daily SMA50
|1891.48
|Daily SMA100
|1910.36
|Daily SMA200
|1797.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1817.8
|Previous Daily Low
|1801.7
|Previous Weekly High
|1899.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|1852.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1807.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1811.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1799.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1792.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1783.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1815.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1824.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1831.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
