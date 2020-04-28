Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD breaches $1700, extending three-day declines

Gold Price Analysis: Breaches $1700, extending three-day declines

Gold drops below $1,700, extenidng the slide from near $1716 levels seen in early Tuesday’s trading. In doing so, the yellow metal registers three-day losing streak.

The easing of lockdown restrictions in Australia and New Zealand, coupled with the recent pullback in the US dollar, seems to have exerted downside pressure on the bullion off-late. Also favoring the risk-on sentiment could be China’s gradual recoveries from the coronavirus (COVID-19). On Monday, the global epicenter of the deadly virus, Wuhan, discharged the last patient of the pandemic and announced itself as virus-free. On the demand side, updates from China's Gold Association, suggesting over 48% drop, also keep the bears happy.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1697.81 Today Daily Change -16.47 Today Daily Change % -0.96 Today daily open 1714.28 Trends Daily SMA20 1674.35 Daily SMA50 1630.46 Daily SMA100 1583.57 Daily SMA200 1535.43 Levels Previous Daily High 1728.71 Previous Daily Low 1706.27 Previous Weekly High 1739 Previous Weekly Low 1661.18 Previous Monthly High 1703.27 Previous Monthly Low 1451.3 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1714.84 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1720.14 Daily Pivot Point S1 1704.13 Daily Pivot Point S2 1693.98 Daily Pivot Point S3 1681.69 Daily Pivot Point R1 1726.57 Daily Pivot Point R2 1738.86 Daily Pivot Point R3 1749.01

Gold dipped on profit-taking as risk-on sentiment was too hard to ignore, but economic climate too risky for a significant sell-off below $1700. That pesky deflationary oil price correlation also reared its ugly head again on Monday.

A bright "risk-on" mood in the Asian and European financial markets put gold on the defensive. The USD was slightly weaker and European and Asian equities pushed higher but the dollar didn't sell-off with a great deal of enthusiasm, staying pretty much rangy around 100 DXY

