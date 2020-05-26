Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD breached falling wedge pattern

Gold: First resistance at 1735

Gold gains target 1725/27 with first resistance at 1735/37. Try shorts with stops above 1740. A break higher targets 1750, perhaps as far as 1755/57, before a retest important resistance at 1763/65. Shorts need stops above 1768. A break higher is a buy signal despite overbought conditions.

Shorts at 1735/37 target 1727/25 of course then take profit & buy in to longs at 1718/15; stop below 1712. A break lower however targets 1707/06. Read More...

XAU/USD analysis: Breached falling wedge pattern

Yesterday, the XAU/USD exchange rate tested the lower line of the rising wedge pattern. During Tuesday morning, the rate breached the given pattern south.

From a theoretical point of view, it is likely that some downside potential could prevail in the market. In this case the rate could target the psychological level at 1,700.00. Read More...

Gold retreats to session lows, just above $1725 level amid risk-on mood

Gold struggled to capitalize on its early uptick and retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range during the early European session. The intraday pullback lacked any strong follow-through and the commodity, so far, has managed to hold above the $1722-20 support zone.

The precious metal managed to regain some positive traction on Tuesday and reversed the previous day's modest downtick, albeit remained well within a three-day-old trading range. The uptick was sponsored by a broad-based US dollar weakness, which tends to undermine demand for the dollar-denominated commodity. Read More...