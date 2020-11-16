Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bracing for another dose of covid vaccine news

Gold Price Analysis: Bulls holding price above key support in $1,880

The price of the yellow metal is holding the bid at the start of the week but has been pressured to an area of support in recent sessions. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1,888.83 between a low of $1,880.60 and a high of $1,891.82.

Gold fell off a cliff last week, cracking the $1,900 level, on the news of a covid vaccine but has since established a demand zone in the low $1,880s. However, the recovery in real rates and USD continue to cap any material upside in gold.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1889.42 Today Daily Change 1.20 Today Daily Change % 0.06 Today daily open 1888.22 Trends Daily SMA20 1897.41 Daily SMA50 1906.15 Daily SMA100 1904.71 Daily SMA200 1786.34 Levels Previous Daily High 1896.88 Previous Daily Low 1874.06 Previous Weekly High 1965.58 Previous Weekly Low 1850.56 Previous Monthly High 1933.3 Previous Monthly Low 1860 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1888.16 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1882.78 Daily Pivot Point S1 1875.89 Daily Pivot Point S2 1863.57 Daily Pivot Point S3 1853.07 Daily Pivot Point R1 1898.71 Daily Pivot Point R2 1909.21 Daily Pivot Point R3 1921.53

Gold Price Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD bracing for another dose of covid vaccine news

Blinded by the light at the end of the tunnel – gold tumbled in response to a breakthrough in developing a vaccine for coronavirus. The implication is less fiscal and monetary stimulus, yet rising cases in the northern hemisphere may change the picture.

Pfizer and BioNTech reported a 90% efficacy rate in their COVID-19 vaccine candidate. While the results are preliminary, the outcome seems promising not only for these firms – but also for three other efforts using the mRNA approach.

