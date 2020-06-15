Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bouncing off $1,750 resistance level again [Video]

Gold: Falling over once more and moving into retreat [Video]

For the past couple of weeks we have been increasingly neutral on gold. A bounce of three positive daily candlesticks in a row last week could have threatened this, but once more, the resistance band around the range highs has proved to be too much for the bulls. Failing again at $1744, the market is now falling over once more and moving into retreat. A negative candle on Thursday and a bull failure move on Friday, have come before gold faltering this morning. Momentum indicators continue to reflect rallies turning into bull failures. Daily RSI is again showing a near term bounce failing at a lower level, this time in the mid-50s. Stochastics are crossing lower this morning, whilst MACD lines continue on their broad trajectory back towards neutral. Playing gold within a medium term trading range of $1660/$1764 continues to be the strategy. Read More...

Gold bouncing off $1,750 resistance level again

The gold futures contract lost 0.14% on Friday, as it remained within its Thursday's daily trading range. The price broke above $1,750 mark once again before closing below that resistance level. Global markets went risk-on and gold has been selling off as a safe-haven asset recently. But Wednesday's FOMC Statement came out as a short-term game-changer. Stock prices reversed lower and gold spiked higher. However, it is still trading within a medium-term consolidation, as we can see on the daily chart.

Gold is 1.1% down this morning, as it's retracing last week's advance. What about the other precious metals? Silver lost 2.28% on Friday and today it is 2.2% lower. Platinum lost 0.61% and today it is 0.3% lower. Palladium gained 1.49% on Friday and today it is 0.5% higher. So precious metals retrace their last week's advances this morning. Read More...

XAU/USD analysis: Could trade sideways

During the previous trading session, the XAU/USD exchange rate failed to exceed the 1,745.00 level. During Monday morning, the rate was testing the support formed by the 200-hour SMA near 1,715.00.

Given that yellow metal is pressured by the 55– and 100-hour SMAs in the 1,725.00 area, it is likely that some downside potential could prevail, and the price for gold could target 1,695.00/1,700.00. Read More...