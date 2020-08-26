Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bounces sharply from two-week lows, hits two-day highs

XAU/USD: Short-term support holding after false break
On the 27th of July, the price of the precious metal broke above the all-time highs from 2011 and continued to climb another $150 before sellers came in and pushed price lower towards the broken long-term resistance, now acting as support. After testing the broken long-term resistance as support, a short-term support formed at which we saw a with-trend false break on the 12th of August. The short-term support has now been re-tested again following the false break, resulting in a strong bullish rejection.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rebounds more than $40, rises above $1,940
Gold prices have risen more than $40 an ounce during the American session so far. XAU/USD bottomed at $1,902/oz following the release of US economic data, in line with the USD peak. From the $1,900 area, it rebounded sharply, and it is trading at $1,944, the highest level since Monday.
A retreat of the US dollar across the board triggered the rally in XAU/USD. The DXY spent most of its time in positive territory, but it failed to hold to gains. It peaked at 93.36 after the better-then-expected US Durable Goods Orders report, and now it is about to drop under 93.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains in wait-and-see ahead of Powell
The EUR/USD pair is little changed for a third consecutive day, trading a handful of pips above the 1.1800 level. Speculative interest awaits for the Jackson Hole Symposium and potential new guidance from the Fed.
GBP/USD jumps to around 1.32 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading around 1.32 as dollar weakness outweighs deadlocked Brexit talks. Sterling is catching up with other currencies that previously gained against the greenback.
XAU/USD bulls retake controls by crossing $1,950
Gold regains $1,950, currently around $1,954, at the start of Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal differed from the previous three-day losses while closing at the highest since August 19.
Boston Fed's digital dollar move strengthens crypto credibility
Throughout the short lifespan of cryptocurrencies, the prevailing narrative from the traditional finance world has served to undermine the movement, questioning the tech, criticising the security and implying that blockchain is anything but the future of industry.
WTI climbs to fresh multi-month highs above $43.50 as Laura strengthens into a Cat 3 hurricane
Crude oil prices continue to push higher on Wednesday on reports showing that Laura has strengthened into a category three hurricane and is forecasted to turn into a category 4 later in the day.