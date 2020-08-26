Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bounces sharply from two-week lows, hits two-day highs

XAU/USD: Short-term support holding after false break

On the 27th of July, the price of the precious metal broke above the all-time highs from 2011 and continued to climb another $150 before sellers came in and pushed price lower towards the broken long-term resistance, now acting as support. After testing the broken long-term resistance as support, a short-term support formed at which we saw a with-trend false break on the 12th of August. The short-term support has now been re-tested again following the false break, resulting in a strong bullish rejection.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rebounds more than $40, rises above $1,940

Gold prices have risen more than $40 an ounce during the American session so far. XAU/USD bottomed at $1,902/oz following the release of US economic data, in line with the USD peak. From the $1,900 area, it rebounded sharply, and it is trading at $1,944, the highest level since Monday.

A retreat of the US dollar across the board triggered the rally in XAU/USD. The DXY spent most of its time in positive territory, but it failed to hold to gains. It peaked at 93.36 after the better-then-expected US Durable Goods Orders report, and now it is about to drop under 93.00.

