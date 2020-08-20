Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bounces off weekly low towards $1,950

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bounces off weekly low towards $1,950

Gold prices pick-up bids from the lowest in a week to $1,937 by the initial Asian session on Thursday. The bullion dropped heavily the previous day as traders cheered the US dollar’s recovery from the multi-week low. While retracement is the best answer for the precious metal’s latest pullback, some at the floor argue over US President Trump’s comments on Iran as the additional catalyst.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1927.85 Today Daily Change -1.31 Today Daily Change % -0.07 Today daily open 1929.16 Trends Daily SMA20 1969.87 Daily SMA50 1855.01 Daily SMA100 1779.49 Daily SMA200 1662.04 Levels Previous Daily High 2006.73 Previous Daily Low 1924.83 Previous Weekly High 2049.96 Previous Weekly Low 1863.24 Previous Monthly High 1984.8 Previous Monthly Low 1757.7 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1956.12 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1975.44 Daily Pivot Point S1 1900.42 Daily Pivot Point S2 1871.67 Daily Pivot Point S3 1818.52 Daily Pivot Point R1 1982.32 Daily Pivot Point R2 2035.47 Daily Pivot Point R3 2064.22

Well, the currencies and metals rallied VS the dollar another day on Tuesday. This marks two consecutive days of gains for Gold, that brought it back over the $2,000 figure... On Monday this week I wrote, about taking One step forward, and two steps back, and so it is with Gold that I await the boys in the band to come play their instruments once again, for it's time for a step back. Wouldn't it be nice we could wake up when the morning is new, and not have to worry about price manipulators? This way when fundamentals said Gold should be sold, that would be when we would see it drop in price, but at least we would have fair warning!

