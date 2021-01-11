Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bounces off multi-day low, flirts with 10-month-old support line

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD hits over one-month low of $1,817

Gold is on the offer, with the dollar charting an oversold bounce alongside an uptick in Treasury yields. The safe-haven yellow metal is trading at $1,829 per ounce at press time, representing a 1% loss for the day. Prices fell to $1,817 a few minutes ago to hit the lowest level since Dec.2. 

Gold's biggest nemesis, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against majors, jumped to more than two-week highs near 80.40 early today, extending the rebound from the multi-year low of 89.21 reached last Wednesday. 

Overview
Today last price 1830.92
Today Daily Change -17.02
Today Daily Change % -0.92
Today daily open 1847.94
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1884.98
Daily SMA50 1868.93
Daily SMA100 1892.3
Daily SMA200 1839.31
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1917.62
Previous Daily Low 1828.27
Previous Weekly High 1959.42
Previous Weekly Low 1828.27
Previous Monthly High 1906.87
Previous Monthly Low 1775.52
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1862.4
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1883.49
Daily Pivot Point S1 1811.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 1775.26
Daily Pivot Point S3 1722.25
Daily Pivot Point R1 1900.95
Daily Pivot Point R2 1953.96
Daily Pivot Point R3 1990.3

 

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bounces off multi-day low, flirts with 10-month-old support line

Gold licks its wounds near $1,831, down 0.90% intraday, during early Monday. In doing so, the yellow metal steps back from the intraday low, also the lowest since December 02, as an ascending trend line from March 20, 2020, restricts the bullion’s further downside.

Although the key support line questions gold sellers, the commodity’s sustained trading below 200-day SMA and the most MACD signals since early December suggest the quote’s further downside.

Read more ...

