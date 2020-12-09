Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1860 region

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD refreshes intraday low, further downside eyes $1,850 – Confluence Detector

Gold bears the burden of the global rush to equities while standing on the slippery ground near $1,857, down 0.75% intraday, ahead of Wednesday’s European session.

Although record-high coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and the death toll from the US joins Brexit worries and the US-China tussle to challenge the market sentiment, hopes that the American covid stimulus is on the way favor stocks. Also on the positive side could be expectations that the vaccine developments will soon tame the global pandemic. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1860 region

Gold maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session and dropped to fresh two-day lows, around the $1852-51 region in the last hour.

The precious metal on Wednesday witnessed a modest pullback from the $1875-80 congestion zone and for now, seems to have stalled its recent strong rebound from multi-month lows touched on November 30. The progress in combating the highly contagious coronavirus disease boosted investors' confidence and drove flows away from traditional safe-haven assets. Read more...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1839.95 Today Daily Change -30.73 Today Daily Change % -1.64 Today daily open 1870.68 Trends Daily SMA20 1844.35 Daily SMA50 1878.49 Daily SMA100 1911.74 Daily SMA200 1806.51 Levels Previous Daily High 1875.34 Previous Daily Low 1860.32 Previous Weekly High 1848.3 Previous Weekly Low 1764.6 Previous Monthly High 1965.58 Previous Monthly Low 1764.6 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1869.6 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1866.06 Daily Pivot Point S1 1862.22 Daily Pivot Point S2 1853.76 Daily Pivot Point S3 1847.2 Daily Pivot Point R1 1877.24 Daily Pivot Point R2 1883.8 Daily Pivot Point R3 1892.26

Gold holding below 1859/57 is a little negative for today

Gold holding below 1859/57 is a little negative for today & risks a slide to our buying opportunity at 1850/46 on this pull back, with stops below 1840. An unexpected break lower targets 1834/33.

Holding above 1860 is more positive with minor resistance at the recovery high at 1872/75. Minor resistance at 1878/80 but above here targets 1884/85 & 1892/94. Silver key level for today is 2440/35. Holding below here risks a slide to 2415/10. Downside is expected to be limited but we could fall as far as 2394/91 before a buying opportunity at 2375/70, with stops below 2355. Read more...