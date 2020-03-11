Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bounces back beyond $1,650 as cornavirus fears renew

Gold inching higher, recovering off Wall Street's risk-on lows
The risk-on tone in markets saw the precious metals sector suffer. overnight although the price of gold is perky in Asia, +0.5% at the time of writing following a climb from the lows of $1,641 on Wall Street. Gold is trading at $1,657.57 between a range of $1,649.46 and $1,659.26 in Asia. There was a relief overnight on the back of what has been a co-ordinated fiscal response to the coronavirus, helping US stocks to recover and weighing on the precious metal.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1656.14
|Today Daily Change
|6.91
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|1649.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1623.25
|Daily SMA50
|1586.1
|Daily SMA100
|1532.91
|Daily SMA200
|1495.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1680.76
|Previous Daily Low
|1641.98
|Previous Weekly High
|1692.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|1575.58
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1656.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1665.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1633.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1618.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1595.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1672.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1696.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1711.45
Gold bounces back beyond $1,650 as cornavirus fears renew
After falling to the lowest in three days, Gold prices gain fresh bids to $1,653 amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The yellow metal seems to recover losses, piled due to risk rebound, as fresh headlines concerning coronavirus (COVID-19) renew fears of the pandemic.
Not only the Trump administration’s inability to offer any major details of US President Donald Trump’s ‘major’ economic response to the virus, but the absence of the Republican leader in the Coronavirus Task Force Briefings also raised initial doubts over the Tuesday’s risk recovery.
