Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bounces back beyond $1,650 as cornavirus fears renew

Gold inching higher, recovering off Wall Street's risk-on lows

The risk-on tone in markets saw the precious metals sector suffer. overnight although the price of gold is perky in Asia, +0.5% at the time of writing following a climb from the lows of $1,641 on Wall Street. Gold is trading at $1,657.57 between a range of $1,649.46 and $1,659.26 in Asia. There was a relief overnight on the back of what has been a co-ordinated fiscal response to the coronavirus, helping US stocks to recover and weighing on the precious metal.

Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1656.14 Today Daily Change 6.91 Today Daily Change % 0.42 Today daily open 1649.23 Trends Daily SMA20 1623.25 Daily SMA50 1586.1 Daily SMA100 1532.91 Daily SMA200 1495.38 Levels Previous Daily High 1680.76 Previous Daily Low 1641.98 Previous Weekly High 1692.34 Previous Weekly Low 1575.58 Previous Monthly High 1689.4 Previous Monthly Low 1547.56 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1656.79 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1665.95 Daily Pivot Point S1 1633.89 Daily Pivot Point S2 1618.54 Daily Pivot Point S3 1595.11 Daily Pivot Point R1 1672.67 Daily Pivot Point R2 1696.1 Daily Pivot Point R3 1711.45

Gold bounces back beyond $1,650 as cornavirus fears renew

After falling to the lowest in three days, Gold prices gain fresh bids to $1,653 amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The yellow metal seems to recover losses, piled due to risk rebound, as fresh headlines concerning coronavirus (COVID-19) renew fears of the pandemic.

Not only the Trump administration’s inability to offer any major details of US President Donald Trump’s ‘major’ economic response to the virus, but the absence of the Republican leader in the Coronavirus Task Force Briefings also raised initial doubts over the Tuesday’s risk recovery.

Read more ...