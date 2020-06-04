Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bounces back above $1,700 to keep buyers hopeful

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bounces back above $1,700 to keep buyers hopeful
Gold prices bounce off the one-month low to $1,704.60 during the early Thursday. The yellow metal’s failure to close below 50-day SMA, not to forget a six-week-old ascending support line keeps the buyers hopeful.
Also supporting the bullion’s strength could be the recent risk reset as well as the trading lull before the key ECB monetary policy meeting. As a result, buyers may target the 21-day SMA level of $1,722 during further recovery. However, a downward sloping trend line from May 18, close to $1,741.20, will guard the precious metal’s additional rise.
Gold is still struggling
Gold is still struggling, probably more on the back of the continued risk-on mood in equities than anything else. And the consensus is finding it difficult to be too bullish on the yellow metal at the moment with equity market soaring higher by the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
