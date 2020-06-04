Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bounces back above $1,700 to keep buyers hopeful

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bounces back above $1,700 to keep buyers hopeful

Gold prices bounce off the one-month low to $1,704.60 during the early Thursday. The yellow metal’s failure to close below 50-day SMA, not to forget a six-week-old ascending support line keeps the buyers hopeful.

Also supporting the bullion’s strength could be the recent risk reset as well as the trading lull before the key ECB monetary policy meeting. As a result, buyers may target the 21-day SMA level of $1,722 during further recovery. However, a downward sloping trend line from May 18, close to $1,741.20, will guard the precious metal’s additional rise.

Gold is still struggling

Gold is still struggling, probably more on the back of the continued risk-on mood in equities than anything else. And the consensus is finding it difficult to be too bullish on the yellow metal at the moment with equity market soaring higher by the day.

