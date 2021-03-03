Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bounces at $1700 level, but negative bias remains intact

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears eye sub-$1,700 area amid strong yields, US dollar

Gold fades bounce off the lowest since June 2020, easing to $1,711, during the initial Asian session on Thursday. In doing so, the yellow metal takes clues from the recent jump in the US Treasury yields while respecting cautious sentiment ahead of the week’s key events. Bond bears return amid optimism concerning US stimulus and vaccine power, comments from ECB add to the Treasury yield rally.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1711.16 Today Daily Change -22.00 Today Daily Change % -1.27 Today daily open 1733.16 Trends Daily SMA20 1795.4 Daily SMA50 1839.57 Daily SMA100 1854.61 Daily SMA200 1860.36 Levels Previous Daily High 1738.56 Previous Daily Low 1707.28 Previous Weekly High 1816.07 Previous Weekly Low 1717.24 Previous Monthly High 1871.9 Previous Monthly Low 1717.24 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1726.61 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1719.23 Daily Pivot Point S1 1714.11 Daily Pivot Point S2 1695.05 Daily Pivot Point S3 1682.83 Daily Pivot Point R1 1745.39 Daily Pivot Point R2 1757.61 Daily Pivot Point R3 1776.67

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bounces at $1700 level, but negative bias remains intact

The gold bears are back in control on Wednesday, with spot prices (XAU/USD) resuming their steady decline and posting fresh seven-month lows for the second time this week of just above the $1700 level. The psychological level has proven a strong area of resistance, however, with XAU/USD bouncing back to trade closer to the $1720 mark. Still, on the day spot gold trades with losses of around 1.2% or over $20.

