Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD better bid, but remains in bearish territory below $1,594

Gold Price Analysis: Better bid, but remains in bearish territory below $1,594

Gold is currently trading near $1,585 per ounce, representing a 0.55% gain on the day, having hit a low of $1,566 in the overnight trade. The yellow metal is flashing green alongside a mixed action in the Asian stocks. While Australia's ASX 200 index is up more than 3 percent, stocks in Japan, Hong Kong are trading in the red. Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi is flat-lined and the shanghai Composite index is adding nearly 0.70 percent.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, gold's biggest nemesis, is sidelined near 99.0, having faced rejection near 100.00 on Tuesday. The index topped out near 103.00 on March 20.

No WSJ, Gold is not the new unobtanium: Where to buy?

The Wall Street Journal discusses an alleged epic shortage of gold calling it ‘Unaffordium and unobtanium’.

Please consider Coronavirus Sparks a Global Gold Rush by WSJ writers Liz Hoffman, Amrith Ramkumar and Joe Wallace. "It’s an honest-to-God doomsday scenario and the ultimate doomsday-prepper market is a mess. It’s getting so bad that Wall Street bankers are asking Canada for help. The Royal Canadian Mint has been swamped with requests to ramp up production of gold bars that could be taken down to New York."

