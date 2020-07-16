Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD best support at 1796

Gold Price Forecast: Bull-bear tug-of-war to extend above $1800 ahead of US Retail Sales
Gold (XAU/USD) settled almost unchanged above the $1810 level on Wednesday after witnessing another volatile session, mainly driven by the broader market sentiment and US dollar price action. The optimism over the coronavirus vaccine was overshadowed by the rising new infections worldwide.
In Thursday’s trading so far, the spot wavers in a $5 tight range around $1810, with the broad US dollar rebound capping the upside. Ongoing US-China tensions combined with virus fears lift the haven demand for the greenback. Further, the latest Chinese data showing uneven recovery weigh on the investors’ sentiment. Asian equities flash red, led by the declines in the Chinese stocks while the S&P 500 futures flip to losses after Wednesday’s positive session. Read More...
Gold: Best support at 1796
Gold Spot longs at our buying opportunity at 1796/94 worked perfectly as we target 1806/07 & 1812/14 for a potential 16/18 point profit on this scalping opportunity. We are holding this upper target.
Silver Spot initially topped exactly at the 1930/35 target before reaching 1946. We are severely overbought so gains are likely to be limited but we have no sell signal, so shorts are too risky. Read More...
Inflation is up – And so is gold
Inflation has finally risen, but the Fed will remain dovish. Gold can continue its upward march.
The US CPI inflation rate rose 0.6 percent in June, following a 0.1 percent drop in May. It was the first increase in four months and the biggest jump since 2012. The move was mainly driven by higher energy prices (the energy index increased 5.1 percent in June as the gasoline index rose 12.3 percent). The core CPIrose 0.2 percent, following a 0.1 percent drop in May. It was also the first increase since February, as the prices of apparel and transportation services have finally risen. Read More...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1805.88
|Today Daily Change
|-4.56
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|1810.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1778.81
|Daily SMA50
|1744.48
|Daily SMA100
|1692.99
|Daily SMA200
|1605.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1815.1
|Previous Daily Low
|1802.56
|Previous Weekly High
|1818.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|1770.16
|Previous Monthly High
|1785.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1810.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1807.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1803.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1796.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1791.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1816.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1821.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1828.71
