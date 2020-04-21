Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD below $1,700 as sellers return to desks after Monday’s absence

Dollar strength to cap upside in gold
Analysts polled by Reuters expect gold, a classic haven asset, to consolidate below recent highs during 2020 and 2021 as bullish pressures emanating from increased demand from investors will likely be offset by the strength in the US dollar and weak retail consumption.
The poll of 37 analysts and traders conducted this month returned a median forecast for gold prices to average $1,639 an ounce in 2020 and $1,655 in 2021. Gold will likely be pressured by a strong US dollar, which makes gold more costly for buyers with other currencies, and due to plummeting demand in places like India and China where many consumers are locked down and losing income.
Gold: Below $1,700 as sellers return to desks after Monday’s absence
Despite beginning the week on the positive side, Gold prices drop to $1,689, down 0.36% on a day, amid the initial hour of the Tokyo open on Tuesday. While the broad risk aversion wave keeps the buyers hopeful, the US dollar strength seems to cap the bullion’s near-term upside.
The House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently confirmed the previous hopes of US President Donald Trump that the Senate will vote on another round of aid packages, likely around $120 billion, for the small businesses.
GBP/USD holds above 1.24 amid encouraging UK jobless claims
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24 after UK jobless claims rise by 12.2K, better than expected The US dollar has been gaining ground amid a souring market mood stemming from the rout in oil prices and concerns about North Korea's leader.
EUR/USD remains pressured amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, down on the day. The rout in oil prices and concerns about North Korea's leader are both supporting the safe-haven dollar. Coronavirus' damage and divisions between EU leaders are weighing on the euro.
Forex Today: Fears about Kim Jong-un's health, oil's historic negative price, coronavirus carnage weigh
Markets are back to a risk-off mood amid that is keeping the US dollar, Japanese yen, and gold in the lead. Concerns about North Korea, oil, and coronavirus are weighing on the mood.
WTI trims Asian session gains, June contract still up over 3%
WTI’s Asian session gains seem to be pressure ahead of the European session as the energy benchmark’s June contract drops from $22.51 to 21.50% by the press time. Even so, the black gold registers over 3.0% gains, 3.3% to be exact, on a day.
Gold fails to cheer risk aversion as USD bulls dominate
Gold snaps the previous day’s run-up as the US dollar remains on the bids. US President Trump suspends immigration into the US, WHO cites risk of resurgence. North Korean leader’s health, oil moves and coronavirus updates are additional catalysts.