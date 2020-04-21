Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD below $1,700 as sellers return to desks after Monday’s absence

Dollar strength to cap upside in gold

Analysts polled by Reuters expect gold, a classic haven asset, to consolidate below recent highs during 2020 and 2021 as bullish pressures emanating from increased demand from investors will likely be offset by the strength in the US dollar and weak retail consumption.

The poll of 37 analysts and traders conducted this month returned a median forecast for gold prices to average $1,639 an ounce in 2020 and $1,655 in 2021. Gold will likely be pressured by a strong US dollar, which makes gold more costly for buyers with other currencies, and due to plummeting demand in places like India and China where many consumers are locked down and losing income.

Gold: Below $1,700 as sellers return to desks after Monday’s absence

Despite beginning the week on the positive side, Gold prices drop to $1,689, down 0.36% on a day, amid the initial hour of the Tokyo open on Tuesday. While the broad risk aversion wave keeps the buyers hopeful, the US dollar strength seems to cap the bullion’s near-term upside.

The House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently confirmed the previous hopes of US President Donald Trump that the Senate will vote on another round of aid packages, likely around $120 billion, for the small businesses.

