Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD below $1,500, inside weekly symmetrical triangle

Gold Price Analysis: Bears eyeing $1450 horizontal support, YTD lows

Gold added to the previous day's losses and edged lower for the second consecutive session on Thursday, sliding back closer to YTD lows set on the first day of this week. The recent swing lows, around the $1450 region, marks an important horizontal support and should now act as a key pivotal point for the commodity's near-term trajectory.

Given the precious metal's inability to move back above the very important 200-day SMA, the technical set-up supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move. Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias but have moved on the verge of breaking into oversold territory and warrant some caution for aggressive traders.

Read more ...

Gold Price Analysis: Below $1,500, inside weekly symmetrical triangle

Gold prices remain on the back foot while declining to $1,484 amid Thursday’s Asian session. Even so, the weekly symmetrical triangle restricts the bullion’s moves off-late. Should the bullish MACD propel the quote to cross $1,477 immediate upside barrier, a confluence of 200-bar SMA and a short-term descending trend line, around $1,600 can question the buyers.

However, the yellow metal’s sustained run-up past-$1,600 enables the buyers to aim for $1,630 and $1,670 numbers to the north. Alternatively, the sellers’ entry below the triangle’s support near $1,475 can quickly recall the weekly low surrounding $1,451 while November 2019 low close to $1,445 could lure the nears afterward.

Read more ...