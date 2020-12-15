Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bears waiting to pounce at key structure

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s downside more compelling amid strong resistance levels – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) attempts another bounce on Tuesday, although remains within the familiar rage of $1820-$1850, as the focus now shifts towards Wednesday’s FOMC decision.

Gold finds its feet, benefiting from the downbeat market mood, as the growth in coronavirus infections and fresh lockdowns offset the optimism driven by the vaccine inoculations. Meanwhile, increased odds of about $1 trillion covid relief package likely to be reached before the X-mas/ New Year holiday also lend support to the XAU bulls.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears waiting to pounce at key structure

Gold continues to move in accordance with the prior analysis in progress which can be delved into here: Gold Price Analysis: Bears below key support

The following is a top-down analysis which illustrates where the opportunity lies in the current price action. We have seen a daily close below resistance, or old support, which opens the prospects further for a run to the 61.8% target.



