Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bears waiting patiently for 1:3 R/R

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD shrugs off geopolitical tension to seesaw around $1,930

Gold prices pick-up the bids near $1,931 ahead of Tuesday’s Tokyo open. Even so, the yellow metal remains in the immediate $1,924-33 trading range. The US market’s off on Monday restricts the global trading sentiment despite multiple challenges to risks and the US dollar’s upbeat performance. Also contributing to the dull trading could be a light economic calendar elsewhere.

The yellow metal marked the heaviest weekly losses in the previous four by the end of last Friday as the US dollar index (DXY) recovered from the 28-month low. On Monday, the greenback gauge flashed a five-day winning streak even as markets in the US cheered the extended weekend.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1925.48 Today Daily Change -3.24 Today Daily Change % -0.17 Today daily open 1928.72 Trends Daily SMA20 1945.43 Daily SMA50 1906.38 Daily SMA100 1815.01 Daily SMA200 1693.18 Levels Previous Daily High 1941.46 Previous Daily Low 1924.64 Previous Weekly High 1992.42 Previous Weekly Low 1916.42 Previous Monthly High 2075.32 Previous Monthly Low 1863.24 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1931.07 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1935.03 Daily Pivot Point S1 1921.75 Daily Pivot Point S2 1914.79 Daily Pivot Point S3 1904.93 Daily Pivot Point R1 1938.57 Daily Pivot Point R2 1948.43 Daily Pivot Point R3 1955.39

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears waiting patiently for 1:3 R/R

Gold prices are in consolidation as traders await the next catalyst. Price action is not giving too much away at this juncture, but there are bearish tendencies on the 4HR time frame.

Gold has been consolidating following a long stint to the upside and has started to show signs that a break to the downside is on the verge. Bears will need to be patent to ensure that there are high probabilities that the price will extend to the downside below the structure. The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates where a potential short trade for a 1:3 risk to reward opportunity might emerge from.

