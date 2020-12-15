Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bears targetting psychological $1,800

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD wavers around $1,830 amid mixed clues, mild risk-on

Gold eases from $1,830 to $1,828.30 during the early Asian trading on Tuesday. The yellow metal dropped to the lowest in two weeks the previous day before bouncing off $1,819. While challenges to the risks probe the bullion buyers from cheering the US dollar weakness, the recent headlines have been mixed and confuse the traders, which in turn portray no major moves or a volatile session off-late.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1829.8
Today Daily Change 1.53
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1828.27
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1835.65
Daily SMA50 1873.27
Daily SMA100 1909.12
Daily SMA200 1810.11
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1841.65
Previous Daily Low 1819.08
Previous Weekly High 1875.34
Previous Weekly Low 1822.22
Previous Monthly High 1965.58
Previous Monthly Low 1764.6
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1827.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1833.03
Daily Pivot Point S1 1817.68
Daily Pivot Point S2 1807.1
Daily Pivot Point S3 1795.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 1840.25
Daily Pivot Point R2 1852.24
Daily Pivot Point R3 1862.82

 

Gold Price Analysis: Bears targetting psychological $1,800

The price of gold is trading at $1,828.68, down some 0.6% and has travelled between a low of $1,819.16 and $1,855.60. The US dollar is a major focus this week and is carving out a bottoming pattern on the daily chart.

Not only have there been covid vaccine progress, as well as hopes for US fiscal stimulus, but we will have the final Federal Open Market Committee meeting this week. 
 
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

