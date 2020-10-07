Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bears taking over below structure for 1:3 R/R prospects

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD treads water below $1,900, eyes US VP debate

Gold prices lack momentum below $1,900, currently around $1,888, during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The precious metal marked recovery from $1,873 the previous day but failed to regain the $1,900 threshold, with the latest upside attempts capped by $1,889.

US President Donald Trump’s U-turn on stimulus, after calling the aid package talks off, failed to recall the gold buyers. Also in the list were the US Fed policymakers’ remarks, as per the minutes of the latest meeting, anticipating an economic recovery while assuming the availability of fiscal help.

Read more ...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.292 Today Daily Change 0.0041 Today Daily Change % 0.32 Today daily open 1.2879 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2864 Daily SMA50 1.3035 Daily SMA100 1.278 Daily SMA200 1.2716 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3007 Previous Daily Low 1.2867 Previous Weekly High 1.2979 Previous Weekly Low 1.2747 Previous Monthly High 1.3482 Previous Monthly Low 1.2676 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.292 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2954 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2828 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2777 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2688 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2969 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3058 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3109

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears taking over below structure for 1:3 R/R prospects

Gold prices stay pressured around $1,877 during the initial Asian trading on Wednesday. The yellow metal dropped the heaviest since late-September as the market’s risk aversion renewed the US dollar strength the previous day.

US President Donald Trump lashed out at the opposition Democratic Party while closing door on the face of the efforts to unveil details of the much-awaited American aid package. Following the Republican leader’s announcement, the House Senior McConnell also joined the league to denounce the Democrats’ push for more.

Read more ...