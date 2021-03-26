Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bears taking control, eyes on a breakout

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD battles downbeat sentiment around $1,730

Gold eases to $1,727 amid a quiet Asian session trading on Friday. The yellow metal dropped to the fresh low since March 18 the previous day as the US dollar index (DXY) rose to the highest in four-month. However, vaccine and stimulus hopes seemed to trigger the metal’s bounce off multi-day low before fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) recall the sellers.

XAG/USD Overview Today last price 25.1 Today Daily Change 0.07 Today Daily Change % 0.28 Today daily open 25.03 Trends Daily SMA20 25.99 Daily SMA50 26.36 Daily SMA100 25.65 Daily SMA200 24.68 Levels Previous Daily High 25.19 Previous Daily Low 24.41 Previous Weekly High 26.64 Previous Weekly Low 25.76 Previous Monthly High 30.07 Previous Monthly Low 25.9 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.22 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.13 Daily Pivot Point S1 24.93 Daily Pivot Point S2 24.76 Daily Pivot Point S3 24.55 Daily Pivot Point R1 25.31 Daily Pivot Point R2 25.53 Daily Pivot Point R3 25.69

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears taking control, eyes on a breakout

Gold bears taking control within the sideways channel. A break of $1,717 opens risk to a downside extension. Gold prices are stuck in a sideways channel with failures both to the upside and downside. Meanwhile, there has been some progress by the bears within the channel and the bias is to the downside for a breakout.

