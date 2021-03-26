Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bears taking control, eyes on a breakout

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD battles downbeat sentiment around $1,730
Gold eases to $1,727 amid a quiet Asian session trading on Friday. The yellow metal dropped to the fresh low since March 18 the previous day as the US dollar index (DXY) rose to the highest in four-month. However, vaccine and stimulus hopes seemed to trigger the metal’s bounce off multi-day low before fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) recall the sellers.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.1
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|25.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.99
|Daily SMA50
|26.36
|Daily SMA100
|25.65
|Daily SMA200
|24.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.19
|Previous Daily Low
|24.41
|Previous Weekly High
|26.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.76
|Previous Monthly High
|30.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.69
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears taking control, eyes on a breakout
Gold bears taking control within the sideways channel. A break of $1,717 opens risk to a downside extension. Gold prices are stuck in a sideways channel with failures both to the upside and downside. Meanwhile, there has been some progress by the bears within the channel and the bias is to the downside for a breakout.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD picks up bids towards 1.1800 as mixed clues propel S&P 500 Futures
EUR/USD refreshes intraday high during a corrective pullback from early multi-day lows. European leaders fear virus conditions, signal darker days ahead. German IFO figures, US Core PCE data will be the key.
GBP/USD consolidating under 1.3750 following day of outperformance
GBP/USD is consolidating just under the 1.3750 mark as the Friday Asia Pacific session gets underway. Easing UK/EU vaccine tensions and ongoing vaccine rollout/reopening/recovery optimism all helped GBP on Thursday.
Bitcoin downward pull deepens despite growing institutional interest
The cryptocurrency market is wading in red waters for the second day in a row. The widespread declines are likely to have been triggered by Bitcoin's drop from highs around $60,000 to $51,000.
EUR/USD picks up bids towards 1.1800 as mixed clues propel S&P 500 Futures
EUR/USD refreshes intraday high during a corrective pullback from early multi-day lows. European leaders fear virus conditions, signal darker days ahead. German IFO figures, US Core PCE data will be the key.
S&P 500: Vaccine fights, tech stocks fright as Powell says debt is tight
Fed Chair Powell says the US debt level is unsustainable but half of it is. Hmmm, not so much fun if you are in the wrong half of lenders to the US then! A big statement that generated little market sentiment. Why?