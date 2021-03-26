Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bears taking control, eyes on a breakout

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD battles downbeat sentiment around $1,730

Gold eases to $1,727 amid a quiet Asian session trading on Friday. The yellow metal dropped to the fresh low since March 18 the previous day as the US dollar index (DXY) rose to the highest in four-month. However, vaccine and stimulus hopes seemed to trigger the metal’s bounce off multi-day low before fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) recall the sellers.

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 25.1
Today Daily Change 0.07
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 25.03
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.99
Daily SMA50 26.36
Daily SMA100 25.65
Daily SMA200 24.68
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 25.19
Previous Daily Low 24.41
Previous Weekly High 26.64
Previous Weekly Low 25.76
Previous Monthly High 30.07
Previous Monthly Low 25.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.22
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.13
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.93
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.76
Daily Pivot Point S3 24.55
Daily Pivot Point R1 25.31
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.53
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.69

 

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears taking control, eyes on a breakout

Gold bears taking control within the sideways channel. A break of $1,717 opens risk to a downside extension. Gold prices are stuck in a sideways channel with failures both to the upside and downside. Meanwhile, there has been some progress by the bears within the channel and the bias is to the downside for a breakout. 

EUR/USD picks up bids towards 1.1800 as mixed clues propel S&P 500 Futures

EUR/USD refreshes intraday high during a corrective pullback from early multi-day lows. European leaders fear virus conditions, signal darker days ahead. German IFO figures, US Core PCE data will be the key.

GBP/USD consolidating under 1.3750 following day of outperformance

GBP/USD is consolidating just under the 1.3750 mark as the Friday Asia Pacific session gets underway. Easing UK/EU vaccine tensions and ongoing vaccine rollout/reopening/recovery optimism all helped GBP on Thursday.

Bitcoin downward pull deepens despite growing institutional interest

The cryptocurrency market is wading in red waters for the second day in a row. The widespread declines are likely to have been triggered by Bitcoin's drop from highs around $60,000 to $51,000.

EUR/USD picks up bids towards 1.1800 as mixed clues propel S&P 500 Futures

EUR/USD refreshes intraday high during a corrective pullback from early multi-day lows. European leaders fear virus conditions, signal darker days ahead. German IFO figures, US Core PCE data will be the key.

S&P 500: Vaccine fights, tech stocks fright as Powell says debt is tight

Fed Chair Powell says the US debt level is unsustainable but half of it is. Hmmm, not so much fun if you are in the wrong half of lenders to the US then! A big statement that generated little market sentiment. Why? 

