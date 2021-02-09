Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bears is back into the hands of the bulls

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD prints four-day uptrend targeting $1,850 amid cautious optimism
Gold stays firmer around $1,838 amid the initial Asian session trading on Wednesday. In doing so, the yellow metal keeps the latest upside momentum intact while eroding the consolidation from the one-week top. Although mixed sentiment troubled the yellow metal buyers, US dollar weakness and a pause in the Treasury yields’ run-up seem to have favored the bulls.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.25
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|27.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.02
|Daily SMA50
|25.67
|Daily SMA100
|24.85
|Daily SMA200
|23.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.58
|Previous Daily Low
|26.85
|Previous Weekly High
|30.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.9
|Previous Monthly High
|27.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.39
Gold Price Analysis: USD bears sink their teeth, gold breaks resistance
Further to the start of the week's analysis, Gold Price Analysis: Bears to target a run to weekly support at $1,765, a critical resistance has been broken, denying the bears an easy lunch.
Instead, the price of gold is back into the hand's of the bulls and their next move is what matters most from a technical standpoint. More on that below. Meanwhile, from a fundamental standpoint, the market is in two minds as to the fate of the US dollar, switching from hot to cold.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
