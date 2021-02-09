Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bears is back into the hands of the bulls

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD prints four-day uptrend targeting $1,850 amid cautious optimism

Gold stays firmer around $1,838 amid the initial Asian session trading on Wednesday. In doing so, the yellow metal keeps the latest upside momentum intact while eroding the consolidation from the one-week top. Although mixed sentiment troubled the yellow metal buyers, US dollar weakness and a pause in the Treasury yields’ run-up seem to have favored the bulls.

XAG/USD Overview Today last price 27.25 Today Daily Change -0.09 Today Daily Change % -0.33 Today daily open 27.34 Trends Daily SMA20 26.02 Daily SMA50 25.67 Daily SMA100 24.85 Daily SMA200 23.16 Levels Previous Daily High 27.58 Previous Daily Low 26.85 Previous Weekly High 30.07 Previous Weekly Low 25.9 Previous Monthly High 27.92 Previous Monthly Low 24.19 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 27.3 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 27.13 Daily Pivot Point S1 26.93 Daily Pivot Point S2 26.53 Daily Pivot Point S3 26.2 Daily Pivot Point R1 27.66 Daily Pivot Point R2 27.98 Daily Pivot Point R3 28.39

Gold Price Analysis: USD bears sink their teeth, gold breaks resistance

Further to the start of the week's analysis, Gold Price Analysis: Bears to target a run to weekly support at $1,765, a critical resistance has been broken, denying the bears an easy lunch.

Instead, the price of gold is back into the hand's of the bulls and their next move is what matters most from a technical standpoint. More on that below. Meanwhile, from a fundamental standpoint, the market is in two minds as to the fate of the US dollar, switching from hot to cold.

