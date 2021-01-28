Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bears eyeing critical $1,820 support

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD prices stabilise having seen earlier gains eroded
Spot gold prices saw whipsaw price action on Thursday, rallying from around $1840 to highs in the $1860s in tandem with a sudden move higher in spot silver prices prior to the start of US trade, only to then sharply reverse back to the $1840s again and to finish the trading day broadly flat. $1835 seemed to offer a solid floor to the price action.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears eyeing critical $1,820 support
Gold is trading at $1,839, a touch lower on the day, travelling between $1,834.18 and $1,864.11 despite the US dollar's slide in Europe and New York. The Federal Reserve's decision which knocked risk appetite on Wednesday, but gold remains firmly in the recent trading range.
Overall, 2021 had started out with large bearish bets on the dollar since and net short USD positions had edged higher in the week ending December 22. However, the spot market is telling a different story.
