Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bears cannot find a way through $1912.50

Gold Price Analysis: The bears cannot find a way through $1912.50

Gold is still in full consolidation mode but the 4-hour chart is throwing up some interesting price action. Looking at the chart below the price has now formed a formidable support level at USD 1912.50 per troy ounce. The circles on the chart mark the fact the price has hit the level five times with some shadow (wicks) piercing the level but no close below.

The trendlines are also important on this chart the black one has been broken to the upside and now it has been tested twice you would be forgiven for thinking the price would move higher off the retest. The blue trendline could be a resistance zone should the price rally slightly. It is not as significant as the black one as there have not been as many touches.

All eyes on the ECB for Gold’s next big move [Video]

Gold prices continue to hold above the $1,900 level as traders await a fresh fundamental spark to ignite gold’s next big move. The biggest market-moving event, that traders will be closely monitoring this week – is the European Central Bank policy meeting, scheduled for Thursday, 10 September.

Last month, the U.S Federal Reserve announced that the central bank’s inflation target could exceed 2%, which would drive inflation slightly higher, whilst keeping interest rates lower for longer. This ultimately continues to fuel a very bullish environment for the precious metals.

