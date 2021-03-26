Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bears await a short-term trading range breakdown

XAU/USD struggles near weekly lows, bears await a break below $1720

Gold witnessed some selling during the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near the lower boundary of its weekly trading range, just above the $1720 region.

The precious metal has been struggling to gain any meaningful traction and has been oscillating in a narrow trading band since the beginning of this year. Investors remain worried that the third wave of COVID-19 infections and pandemic-related restrictions could derail the global economic recovery. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD.

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears await a short-term trading range breakdown

Gold witnessed some good two-way price moves on Thursday and finally settled in the red, marking the third day of a negative close in the previous four. Investors remain concerned that the third wave of COVID-19 infections and pandemic-related restrictions in Europe could derail the global economic recovery. This, along with a weaker opening in the US equity markets, provided some intraday lift to the safe-haven XAU/USD. That said, the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the dollar-denominated commodity.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to confirm a bearish bias on sustained weakness below the $1720 support

Gold witnessed some good two-way price moves on Thursday and finally settled in the red, marking the third day of a negative close in the previous four. As FXStreet’s Haresh Menghani notes, XAU/USD bears await a short-term trading range breakdown.

"Traders now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of Personal Income/Spending figures, Core PCE Price Index and Michigan Consumer Sentiment index. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment and the US bond yields, could provide some impetus on the last day of the week."