Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bears are trying to take the pair at south side, will they get success?

XAU/USD analysis: Could consolidate

During the previous trading session, the XAU/USD exchange rate dropped to the monthly S1 at 1,679.34. During Monday morning, the rate raised to the 55-hour SMA near 1,700.00.

If the given resistance holds, it is likely that a reversal south could occur. If the given support level holds, it is likely that the price for gold could fluctuate between the given resistance and support.

Gold: Bears are trying to take the pair at south side, will they get success?

Overview:- Gold is now a very volatile instrument which can rise the fund or blow out your fund. If you follow proper money management rule then you may establish your account with good amount. Now coming on the analysis part we can see that earlier gold was making successively higher highs and higher lows but after arriving at $1765 level we got a correction where we were expecting that it’s an second opportunity to buy again for those who have missed earlier and it made a dip till $1693 level and again rebounded to 1745 level where bulls got exhausted and at the same time bears got the charge. However it was not an easy task for bears to pull the gold at $1670 level on Friday after NFP released.

Also, we have seen a bounce from $1670 level to $1696 i.e. today at the time or writing. Overall gold is now trading below the psychological level of $1700 which is a point of concern for bulls. The way bears are reacting it seems like they will take it to downside this time till $1570 however we will get further confirmation below $1670 level. Below $1670 fresh selling will be there and bears may become more aggressive to achieve their targets.

Gold steadily climbs to session tops, still below $1700 mark

Gold edged higher through the early European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1695 region.

Following a modest $10 bearish gap opening on the first day of a new trading week, the precious metal attracted some buying near the $1675 region and moved back to retest 50-day SMA support breakpoint. The uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to a subdued US dollar price action.