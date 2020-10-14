Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bears are nailing the price [Video]

Gold: The yellow metal still tightly correlated (negatively) to the dollar [Video]
Pretty much everywhere you look across major currency markets today, there is a neutral and ranging outlook. So, it should perhaps come as little surprise that at a time in which gold is still tightly correlated (negatively) to the dollar, hints of a new trend have been snuffed out. It had seemed as though there was real intent after the bulls closed decisively higher on Friday, but the entire move has now been retraced and it is back to the drawing board. This has become a very frustrating time for the bulls, with the near term positive configuration to momentum being neutralised again. RSI back under 50 and flattening, whilst MACD lines also flat under neutral, whilst Stochastics bear cross lower. Closing so decisively back under $1902 will also have been a disappointment. However, there is still the support of a higher low at $1873 still intact and there is also the six month uptrend (around $1879 this morning) which is intact. We have to retreat to a broad neutral position once more, but are still hopeful that whilst $1873 support holds, there is a hint of positivity. Read More...
Gold bears are nailing the price
Gold is still bearish. We can see a huge drop yesterday as the safe haven again moved to the USD. At this point we see fresh sellers in the POC zone.
1920-28 is the POC zone. We can see historical sellers there in addition to other confluence points. Confluence points are D L3 and 78.6-88.6 which should bring the price down as the main intraday and intraweek trend is bearish. Targets fot the move will be 1913, 1909 and 1890. However if the price breaks 1890 without retracement, then the targt is weekly L5 camarilla pivot 1870. Read More...
Gold steadily climbs back closer to $1900 mark, fresh session tops
Gold recovered around $15 from intraday swing lows and refreshed daily tops during the early European session, with bulls now eyeing a move beyond the $1900 mark.
The precious metal attracted some buying around the $1882 region and for now, seems to have stalled this week's retracement slide from three-week tops, around the $1933 level touched on Monday. A subdued US dollar price action was seen as one of the key factors that extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. Read More...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1900.42
|Today Daily Change
|9.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|1891.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1902.22
|Daily SMA50
|1935.85
|Daily SMA100
|1866.11
|Daily SMA200
|1747.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1925.48
|Previous Daily Low
|1886.58
|Previous Weekly High
|1930.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|1873.01
|Previous Monthly High
|1992.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1848.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1901.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1910.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1876.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1862.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1837.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1915.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1940.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1954.54
