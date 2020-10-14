Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bears are nailing the price [Video]

Gold: The yellow metal still tightly correlated (negatively) to the dollar [Video]

Pretty much everywhere you look across major currency markets today, there is a neutral and ranging outlook. So, it should perhaps come as little surprise that at a time in which gold is still tightly correlated (negatively) to the dollar, hints of a new trend have been snuffed out. It had seemed as though there was real intent after the bulls closed decisively higher on Friday, but the entire move has now been retraced and it is back to the drawing board. This has become a very frustrating time for the bulls, with the near term positive configuration to momentum being neutralised again. RSI back under 50 and flattening, whilst MACD lines also flat under neutral, whilst Stochastics bear cross lower. Closing so decisively back under $1902 will also have been a disappointment. However, there is still the support of a higher low at $1873 still intact and there is also the six month uptrend (around $1879 this morning) which is intact. We have to retreat to a broad neutral position once more, but are still hopeful that whilst $1873 support holds, there is a hint of positivity. Read More...

 

Gold bears are nailing the price

Gold is still bearish. We can see a huge drop yesterday as the safe haven again moved to the USD. At this point we see fresh sellers in the POC zone.

1920-28 is the POC zone. We can see historical sellers there in addition to other confluence points. Confluence points are D L3 and 78.6-88.6 which should bring the price down as the main intraday and intraweek trend is bearish. Targets fot the move will be 1913, 1909 and 1890. However if the price breaks 1890 without retracement, then the targt is weekly L5 camarilla pivot 1870. Read More...

Gold steadily climbs back closer to $1900 mark, fresh session tops

Gold recovered around $15 from intraday swing lows and refreshed daily tops during the early European session, with bulls now eyeing a move beyond the $1900 mark.

The precious metal attracted some buying around the $1882 region and for now, seems to have stalled this week's retracement slide from three-week tops, around the $1933 level touched on Monday. A subdued US dollar price action was seen as one of the key factors that extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. Read More...

Overview
Today last price 1900.42
Today Daily Change 9.15
Today Daily Change % 0.48
Today daily open 1891.27
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1902.22
Daily SMA50 1935.85
Daily SMA100 1866.11
Daily SMA200 1747.88
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1925.48
Previous Daily Low 1886.58
Previous Weekly High 1930.62
Previous Weekly Low 1873.01
Previous Monthly High 1992.42
Previous Monthly Low 1848.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1901.44
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1910.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 1876.74
Daily Pivot Point S2 1862.21
Daily Pivot Point S3 1837.84
Daily Pivot Point R1 1915.64
Daily Pivot Point R2 1940.01
Daily Pivot Point R3 1954.54

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

