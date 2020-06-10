Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bearish channel intact

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stays modestly bid above $1,700 amid sluggish markets

Gold prices rise to $1,716.78, up 0.12% on a day, during the pre-European session on Wednesday. The US dollar weakness, coupled with the political noises surrounding China, seems to keep the bullion buyers happy off-late. However, the pre-Fed trading lull continues to restrict the precious metal’s short-term moves.

In addition to the recently hyped political tension of the UK and the US with Beijing, downbeat figures of China’s May month inflation data also failed to propel the safe-haven’s moves. Furthermore, Japan also contributed to the market’s

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1716.14 Today Daily Change 1.56 Today Daily Change % 0.09 Today daily open 1714.58 Trends Daily SMA20 1722.66 Daily SMA50 1700.76 Daily SMA100 1645.35 Daily SMA200 1571.41 Levels Previous Daily High 1720.86 Previous Daily Low 1692.33 Previous Weekly High 1745.12 Previous Weekly Low 1670.76 Previous Monthly High 1765.38 Previous Monthly Low 1670.72 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1709.96 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1703.23 Daily Pivot Point S1 1697.65 Daily Pivot Point S2 1680.73 Daily Pivot Point S3 1669.12 Daily Pivot Point R1 1726.18 Daily Pivot Point R2 1737.79 Daily Pivot Point R3 1754.71

Gold Price Analysis: Friday's drop erased, but bearish channel intact

Gold jumped nearly 1% on Tuesday, extending Monday's 0.77% rise. The two-day winning trend has erased Friday's decline from $1,716 to $1,1670. Even so, it is too early to call a bullish revival. This is because the yellow metal is still trapped in the bearish (falling) channel represented by trendlines connecting May 18 and June 2 highs and May 27 and June 5 lows.

At press time, the yellow metal is trading near $1,716 and the upper end of the channel is located at $1,734. A close above that level would confirm an end of the pullback from the May 18 high of $1,765 and put the bulls back into the driver's seat.

