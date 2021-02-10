Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD battles key upside hurdles below $1,850

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD needs to crack $1850 to conquer key $1864 level – Confluence Detector
Gold (XAU/USD) sees bargain hunters jumping in, as the attempts to recapture $1850 continues this Wednesday. The revival of the reflation trades amid US stimulus optimism continues to push riskier assets higher at the US dollar’s expense, keeping the inflation-hedge gold underpinned.
Looking ahead, the metal will take cues from the broader market sentiment, positioning and incoming stimulus updates. How is gold positioned on the technical graphs?
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD battles key upside hurdles below $1,850
Gold fails to extend the previous three-day bull-run while easing to $1,836, an intraday low of $1,834, during Wednesday’s Asian session. Although the receding strength of the bearish MACD signals favors the gold buyers, multiple resistances restrict the metal’s around $1,840.
Among them, a downward sloping trend line from January 06, currently around $1,837 acts as the immediate upside barrier ahead of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $1,839 and 21-day SMA near $1,841.
