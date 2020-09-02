Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD battles $1,970 to keep 21-day SMA breakout

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops 0.35% as dollar gains ground

Gold is feeling the pull of gravity on Wednesday alongside an oversold bounce in the US dollar, the yellow metal's biggest nemesis.At press time, gold is trading 0.34% lower on the day at $1,962 per ounce. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against majors, is seen at 92.41 – up 0.11% on the day.

The yellow metal looks set to extend the drop as there are signs of downtrend exhaustion on the dollar index's daily chart. The greenback carved out a classic long-tailed hammer candle on Tuesday, indicating a potential for a robust corrective rally. The 14-day relative strength index's bullish divergence also shows scope for a significant bounce in the dollar.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD battles $1,970 to keep 21-day SMA breakout

Gold prices keep late Tuesday's recovery moves while picking up the bids near $1,971 amid the pre-Tokyo open trading on Wednesday. In doing so, the yellow metal prints a four-day winning streak and stays past-21-day SMA cleared after a two-week gap the previous day. Although risk recovery and persistent US dollar weakness helped the bullion in recent days, the latest swing in market sentiment seems to challenge the buyers.

