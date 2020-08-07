Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD backs off from record highs hit in early Asia

Gold Price Forecast: Dollar pullback caps the upside ahead of NFP

Gold (XAU/USD) built on the ongoing rally and refreshed all-time highs at $2075.32 on Friday before pulling back sharply towards $2050, as focus shifts to the US Non-Farm Payrolls data (NFP) for a fresh direction. The upside bias remains intact as markets expect the US economy to add 1600K jobs in July vs. 4800K job gains seen in June, suggesting that the worsening coronavirus situation is slowing down the jobs growth.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD backs off from record highs hit in early Asia

Gold is currently trading near $2,067 per ounce, having reached a record high of $2,075 during the early Asian trading hours. The 4-hour chart shows a bearish divergence of both the relative strength index and the stochastic indicator. Daily chart indicators, too, are reporting overbought conditions.

As such, a further decline toward $2,060 may be seen. The overall trend, however, would remain bullish while prices are held above the ascending 10-day simple moving average, currently at $2,000.

Moreover, with central banks and governments pumping unprecedented amounts of liquidity into the global economy, scarce assets like gold are likely to continue rallying for the rest of the year.

