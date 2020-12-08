Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD backs off from highs but still looking perky at $1860

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates around two-week high above $1,850 amid cautious sentiment

Having witnessed multiple days of a slow grind to the north, gold prices managed to cross the $1,850/51 upside barrier on Monday. However, a lack of buying interest, or cautious optimism, might have stopped the bulls to keep the reins afterward, which in-turn caps the bullion prices within the $1,858-68 range, currently around $1,863 during early Tuesday’s Asian trading.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1863 Today Daily Change -0.92 Today Daily Change % -0.05 Today daily open 1863.92 Trends Daily SMA20 1844.46 Daily SMA50 1879.04 Daily SMA100 1911.45 Daily SMA200 1805.08 Levels Previous Daily High 1868.64 Previous Daily Low 1822.22 Previous Weekly High 1848.3 Previous Weekly Low 1764.6 Previous Monthly High 1965.58 Previous Monthly Low 1764.6 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1850.91 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1839.95 Daily Pivot Point S1 1834.55 Daily Pivot Point S2 1805.17 Daily Pivot Point S3 1788.13 Daily Pivot Point R1 1880.97 Daily Pivot Point R2 1898.01 Daily Pivot Point R3 1927.39

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD backs off from highs but still looking perky at $1860

XAU/USD prices have slipped back to the $1860 mark from earlier highs at $1868.62 amid profit-taking but hold onto solid gains on the day. Right now, the precious metal trades with gains of roughly 1.2% or over $20.

Most analysts continue to see the current market environment as USD bearish; unprecedented money supply expansion by the Fed during and since the Covid-19 crisis in March took the edge off of the safe-haven demand for USD.



