Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD awaits fresh clues to extend two-day downtrend towards $1,700

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD awaits fresh clues to extend two-day downtrend towards $1,700

Gold remains depressed in a $4.00 trading range, currently down near $1,726, amid the Asian session on Wednesday. The bullion dropped the most in three weeks the previous day as a broad risk-off mood propelled US dollar moves and disappointed commodity buyers.

Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1727.55 Today Daily Change 0.60 Today Daily Change % 0.03 Today daily open 1726.95 Trends Daily SMA20 1729.64 Daily SMA50 1789.29 Daily SMA100 1828.11 Daily SMA200 1860.61 Levels Previous Daily High 1742.58 Previous Daily Low 1724.76 Previous Weekly High 1755.59 Previous Weekly Low 1719.3 Previous Monthly High 1871.9 Previous Monthly Low 1717.24 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1731.57 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1735.77 Daily Pivot Point S1 1720.28 Daily Pivot Point S2 1713.61 Daily Pivot Point S3 1702.46 Daily Pivot Point R1 1738.1 Daily Pivot Point R2 1749.25 Daily Pivot Point R3 1755.92

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD embarking on a test of $1,720

Gold is trading at $1,726 at the time of writing. XAU/USD has travelled between a low of $1,724.75 and a high of $1,742.60 and is down some 0.67%. Gold's safe-haven appeal has been done by that of the US dollar as rising COVID case numbers triggered lockdowns across several European countries, weighing on the euro. Germany, France, and Italy have extended their lockdown measures this month.

Read more ...