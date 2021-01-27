Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD awaits Fed decision for a clear direction, levels to watch [Video]

Will The Fed drive gold prices higher or lower? [Video]
Gold prices are currently moving sideways in a tight range as traders await a fresh fundamental spark to ignite the precious metals next big move. The a key event, that traders will be closely watching this week – is the outcome of the U.S Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, which is due to end on Wednesday, 27 January. There is a huge focus on this event, as it’s the Fed’s first policy meeting under a ‘Blue Wave’ Biden administration with Janet Yellen as the new Treasury Secretary. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD awaits Fed decision for a clear direction, levels to watch – Confluence Detector
Gold (XAU/USD) trades on the defensive around $1850 amid a broadly firmer US dollar and hopes of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus breakthrough in Congress. Dovish Fed expectations appear to cap the downside in the metal.
Investors, however, remain cautious amid encouraging vaccine news from the US and IMF’s upgrade to the 2021 global growth forecasts. How is gold positioned on the charts ahead of the all-important Fed decision? Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trades with modest losses, just below $1850 level
Gold remained depressed through the early European session, albeit has managed to recover a bit from weekly lows and was last seen trading just below the $1850 level.
The precious metal added to the overnight losses and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The downtick was exclusively sponsored by a modest pickup in the US dollar demand, which tends to undermine the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1846.36
|Today Daily Change
|-5.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|1851.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1873.34
|Daily SMA50
|1858.08
|Daily SMA100
|1881.2
|Daily SMA200
|1849.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1861.8
|Previous Daily Low
|1848.46
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|1802.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1853.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1856.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1845.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1840.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1832.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1859.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1867.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1872.63
