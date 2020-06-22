Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD attracted some dip-buying and jumped to over one-month tops

Gold Price Analysis: Bulls eyeing a move towards retesting multi-year tops
Gold reversed an early dip to the $1743-42 region and jumped to fresh monthly tops in the last hour. The emergence of some dip-buying comes on the back of Friday's decisive break through a key hurdle near the $1730 supply zone and supports prospects for additional gains.
The near-term positive outlook is further reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and are still far from being in the overbought territory. Hence, a move beyond multi-year tops, around the $1765 region, now looks a distinct possibility.
Gold: stage set for breakout
Gold has been printing constructive price action of late, pointing to a potential breakout. Investors have been buying the dips in gold mainly because of the view that long-term interest rates will remain very low thanks to the vast central bank stimulus. In addition, the metal has been supported by haven flows due to elevated concerns over a second wave of infections.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery towards 1.1250
The EUR/USD pair has accelerated its recovery on the back of upbeat US Consumer Confidence and Wall Street’s positive tone. US data, on the other hand, disappointed with Existing Home Sales down by 9.7% in May.
GBP/USD resumes advance amid a better market mood
GBP/USD trades at fresh daily highs in the 1.2440 price zone, as demand for the greenback eased with the US positive opening. Hopes about the UK’s economic reopening help Pound.
Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Forecast: Market reluctantly starts a recovery
The cryptocurrency traders were bracing for increased volatility during the weekend; however, Bitcoin and all major altcoins stayed sidelined inside the current ranges.
Gold: Bulls eyeing a move towards retesting multi-year tops
Gold reversed an early dip to the $1743-42 region and jumped to fresh monthly tops in the last hour. The emergence of some dip-buying comes on the back of Friday's decisive break through a key hurdle near the $1730 supply zone and supports prospects for additional gains.
WTI appreciates beyond $40 and approaches multi-month highs
Front-month WTI futures have appreciated more than 2% on Monday to reach prices above $40, reaching prices only a few cents short of June 8 high at $40.40.