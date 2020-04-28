Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD attempts recovery above $1700

Gold Futures: Extra losses in the pipeline

In light of preliminary readings for Gold futures markets from CME Group, open interest reversed the previous drop and increased by almost 4.5K contracts on Monday. On the other hand, volume shrunk for the second day in a row by more than 31K contracts. Read more…

Gold Price Analysis: Attempts recovery above $1700 after the $25 slide

Gold prices (XAU/USD) has bounced off four-day lows of $1692.04 and looks to extend the recovery momentum above the 1700 mark, despite a broadly firmer US dollar.

The yellow metal seems to benefit from a cautious start to the European markets, as looming concerns over the global economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic overshadow the optimism around the potential easing of the lockdown measures in some of the major economies.Read more...