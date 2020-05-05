Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD - Attempts a bounce above $1700, will it last?

Gold spot intraday: Consolidation in place

Pivot (invalidation): 1706.00

Our preference

Short positions below 1706.00 with targets at 1690.00 & 1684.00 in extension.

Alternative scenario

Above 1706.00 look for further upside with 1710.00 & 1715.00 as targets.

Comment

The RSI is bearish and calls for further decline.

Gold Price Analysis: Attempts a bounce above $1700, will it last?

Having found fresh bids once again near $1697 levels, Gold prices (XAU/USD) attempt a recovery above 1700 mark heading into the European open.

The yellow metal takes advantage of the fresh selling seen in the US dollar against its major peers. The US dollar index stalled its tepid bounce just above 99.50 to now trade moderately lower at 99.40.

Further, the US-China tensions over Beijing’s mishandling of the coronavirus outbreak continue to weigh on the investors’ sentiment and therefore, offer support to the XAU bulls. The renewed spat seems to spill over on the trade front, with US President Donald Trump having threatened tariffs on China.

Earlier today, the spot extended the overnight decline and reached a fresh daily low at 1696.82, as markets cheered the increased odds of a global economic upturn sooner, especially after some of the major economies announced the easing of the virus-led restrictions.

Gold possible bounce above the POC zone at D L3

Markets have been very rangy and slowly. The big problem for both intraday and intraweek traders is the irrational market movement which has moved throughout the whole week.

At this point most markets completed they fake-outs and there could be some bounces off the zonal pivots. Gold is showing a lot of buyers around 1690 zone but the continuation is only possible above 1695. If 1688 stays unbroken we should see a bounce. Targets are 1706, 1712 and 1716. Above 1716, the target is 1722.