Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD at yesterday’s high [Video]

Gold: The outlook remains on a knife-edge [Video]
The outlook for gold remains on a knife edge. Following the rebound from $1693 on Wednesday the market has rallied back into the resistance around the $1722 pivot and a near term downtrend. Although the market closed positively yesterday, the candle hit the downtrend resistance and closed just under the pivot. Trading cautiously this morning, there is a real sense that this is a near term crossroads now. Picking up off a medium term uptrend on Wednesday and hitting the near term downtrend today, this Is a move that could be close to the bulls regaining control. However, the rebound has stalled today and needs to breach the downtrend (around $1724 today) but with a move above $1735 resistance at least needed to really suggest positive momentum is building again. Read more...
Gold at yesterday’s high
The gold futures contract gained 0.09% on Thursday, as it extended its consolidation following bouncing off $1,700 support level on Wednesday. Gold has been trading within a downward correction after reaching new monthly high of $1,775.80 on Monday almost two weeks ago. Wednesday’s price action was quite bullish, but gold keeps extending over month-long consolidation, as we can see on the daily chart:
Gold is 0.6% higher today, as it gets back to yesterday’s high. Financial markets remain in risk-on mode, as stocks hover along their new medium-term highs. What about the other precious metals?: Silver gained 1.18% on Thursday and today it is 2.6% higher, platinum lost 1.14% and today is trading 0.4% higher. Palladium lost 1.61% yesterday and today it is 1.6% lower again. Read more...
XAU/USD analysis: Could consolidate
Yesterday, the XAU/USD exchange rate traded sideways in the 1,720.00 area. During Friday morning, the rate was testing the 200-hour SMA near 1,730.00.
If the given moving average holds, it is likely that a reversal south could occur in the nearest future. Note that the rate could gain support from the 55-hour SMA near 1,715.00. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD chops around amid end-of-month flows, ahead of Trump
EUR/USD is battling 1.11, close to the two-month highs amid choppy trading. Hopes for a fiscal boost in Europe and mixed satisfactory data have supported the currency pair. , Sino-American tensions are rising and investors await President Trump's China announcement.
GBP/USD advances amid US dollar weakness, shrugging off concerns
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, edging higher amid US dollar weakness and Britain's gradual reopening. Intensifying Sino-American tensions and the Brexit impasse are ignored.
Cryptocurrencies: $348M in matured derivatives boost the market
Futures and options contracts' expiration brings a wave of volatility to the crypto market. Ethereum takes advantage and attacks resistances in the market dominance chart, Bitcoin goes back. Ripple disappoints despite regaining the third place in market capitalization.
Canada's economy falls by 8.2% annualized in Q1, better than expected, USD/CAD shakes
The Canadian economy squeezed by an annualized rate of 8.2% in the first quarter of 2020, better than -10% expected. Quarterly, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) squeezed by 2.1%. Most of the downfall occurred in March, with a drop of 7.2%, better than 8.5% projected.
WTI drops 4% and eyes $32 mark amid risk-off, weakening demand
The selling pressure around WTI (July futures on Nymex) accelerates following the break below the 33 level, as bears now target the 32 support zone heading into the key US macro data and US President Donald Trump’s response to the Hong Kong issue.