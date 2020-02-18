Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD at two-week high on virus fears

Gold: Look at weakness as a chance to buy [Video]

We are turning more positive on gold once more. The consolidation that arose in the wake of the sharp correction back from $1591 is now growing with a positive bias once more. Although the move is not decisive, there is a more positive outlook developing on momentum indicators now. The RSI is edging back above 60 and has broken a recent trend lower, whilst MACD lines are close to crossing higher as Stochastics rise towards 80. Weakness is increasingly being bought into and the bulls are eyeing $1591 again today. We spoke recently about the growing support levels. Read more...

Commodities Weekly: Gold at two-week high on virus fears

The virility and spread of the CoVid-19 virus are overcoming both data and testimony from Fed Chairman Powell suggesting the US economy is performing well, pulling US equities from record highs and boosting gold’s safe haven status. Oil prices are higher, focusing on the US economic prospects, while the agricultural commodities are mixed.

Precious metals

GOLD prices are at the highest since February 3 despite recent news that a number of countries are planning extra fiscal stimulus measures to shore up their economies from the virus effect. The number of global CoVid-19 virus cases continues to rise, albeit at a slackening pace, and investors are trying to assess whether the fiscal response will be enough to keep the global growth engine alive. Read more...

Gold eases from two-week highs, trades below $1,590

The XAU/USD pair fluctuated in a tight range on Monday in the absence of significant market drives and turned north during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday with the precious metal capitalizing on risk-off flows. After advancing to its highest level in two weeks near $1,590, the pair has gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen trading at $1,587.60, up 0.43% on a daily basis.

Latest data published by Chinese authorities revealed that the total number of confirmed coronavirus infections rose to 72,436 as of Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, Apple warned that it may not be able to meet its sales target for the first quarter of 2020 due to the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak on production and Chinese demand. Read more...