Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD at crucial corrective levels, traders now looking to market risk profile

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stays pressured below 200-bar SMA, $1,705 in focus

Gold prices decline to $1,709.34, down 0.27% on a day, during the pre-European session on Friday. In doing so, the yellow metal extends its pullback moves from 200-bar SMA, which in turn portrays the bullion’s weakness.

However, an ascending trend line from Wednesday, currently near $1,705, restricts the precious metal’s additional declines. In a case where the bears dominate past-$1,705, the monthly low near $1,689.50/45 and the May month’s low near $1,671/70 could return to the charts.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 200-bar SMA, at $1,718 now, isn’t going to trigger the commodity’s rally as a downward sloping trend line from May 18, near $1,741, might question the buyers past-$1,718.

Gold at crucial corrective levels, traders now looking to market risk profile

Gold prices stabilised and rallied beyond $1,710 resistance to a high of $1,722 with some volatility on the grind higher overnight. European traders set the bullish theme for New York to take over the baton and finish off the job. Now it is a question of whether the risk-on mood can continue to fuel the next leg to the downside for gold prices.

At the time of writing, the yellow metal trades at $1,715 within a narrower range to start the day of between $1,713 and $1,716. Looking to the usual suspects, the US dollar is stalling with 97.20 to the upside on the cards at this rate. Also, US stocks are running out of steam ahead of both the weekend and the Nonfarm Payrolls data. We could see some capitulation here of speculative positions which could well be gold's saving grace at this crucial juncture.

