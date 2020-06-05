Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD at crucial corrective levels, traders now looking to market risk profile

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stays pressured below 200-bar SMA, $1,705 in focus
Gold prices decline to $1,709.34, down 0.27% on a day, during the pre-European session on Friday. In doing so, the yellow metal extends its pullback moves from 200-bar SMA, which in turn portrays the bullion’s weakness.
However, an ascending trend line from Wednesday, currently near $1,705, restricts the precious metal’s additional declines. In a case where the bears dominate past-$1,705, the monthly low near $1,689.50/45 and the May month’s low near $1,671/70 could return to the charts.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 200-bar SMA, at $1,718 now, isn’t going to trigger the commodity’s rally as a downward sloping trend line from May 18, near $1,741, might question the buyers past-$1,718.
Gold at crucial corrective levels, traders now looking to market risk profile
Gold prices stabilised and rallied beyond $1,710 resistance to a high of $1,722 with some volatility on the grind higher overnight. European traders set the bullish theme for New York to take over the baton and finish off the job. Now it is a question of whether the risk-on mood can continue to fuel the next leg to the downside for gold prices.
At the time of writing, the yellow metal trades at $1,715 within a narrower range to start the day of between $1,713 and $1,716. Looking to the usual suspects, the US dollar is stalling with 97.20 to the upside on the cards at this rate. Also, US stocks are running out of steam ahead of both the weekend and the Nonfarm Payrolls data. We could see some capitulation here of speculative positions which could well be gold's saving grace at this crucial juncture.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1709.86
|Today Daily Change
|-4.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|1714.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1722.89
|Daily SMA50
|1696.39
|Daily SMA100
|1641.08
|Daily SMA200
|1568.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1721.88
|Previous Daily Low
|1697.26
|Previous Weekly High
|1737.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|1693.78
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1712.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1706.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1700.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1686.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1675.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1724.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1735.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1749.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Choppy within range around 0.6950, focus on NFP
Marking another pullback from the below-0.7000 area, AUD/USD keeps its range play intact around 0.6950. The risk sentiment remains mixed amid fresh coronavirus cases in the US and US-China conflict, giving a lift to the greenback.
USD/JPY holds steady above 109.00 ahead of US NFP
Amid cautious market mood and broad-based US dollar uptick, USD/JPY is holding steady above the 109 handle, awaiting fresh impetus from the US Non-Farm Payrolls data for the next direction.
US NFP May Preview: Context is everything
Labor statistics from April and May have set an impossibly high standard for market reaction. Non-farm payrolls shed 20.5 million positions in April, over the last 11 weeks 43 million Americans have filed for unemployment insurance.
Gold: Stays pressured below 200-bar SMA, $1,705 in focus
Gold prices remain weak after taking a U-turn from $1,721.88. The yellow metal extends its pullback moves from 200-bar SMA, which in turn portrays the bullion’s weakness. An ascending trend line from Wednesday, currently near $1,705, restricts the precious metal’s additional declines.
Euro: 8 straight days of gains, will NFPs kill the rally?
Euro rallied higher against the US dollar for the eighth consecutive trading day, marking the longest stretch of gains for the currency pair since April 2011. The ECB was widely expected to boost its bond buying program and today, they delivered.