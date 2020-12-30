Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD around the $1880 mark as traders mull what's to come in 2021

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls look to US Senate for breaking monotony below $1,900

Gold keeps a less than $5 trading range, established during Tuesday’s late-US session, while taking rounds to $1878 amid the Asian trading session on Wednesday. The yellow metal recently struggled for a clear direction as US Congress votes on the coronavirus (COVID-19) aid stimulus following President Donald Trump’s signing of $2,00 paycheck and veto over defense bill.

While the US Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recently obstructed an additional payment of $1,400, considering the $600 already approved.

Read more ...

XAG/USD Overview Today last price 26.23 Today Daily Change -0.01 Today Daily Change % -0.04 Today daily open 26.24 Trends Daily SMA20 25 Daily SMA50 24.45 Daily SMA100 25.07 Daily SMA200 21.52 Levels Previous Daily High 26.61 Previous Daily Low 25.95 Previous Weekly High 27.41 Previous Weekly Low 24.96 Previous Monthly High 26.01 Previous Monthly Low 21.9 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 26.2 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 26.36 Daily Pivot Point S1 25.92 Daily Pivot Point S2 25.61 Daily Pivot Point S3 25.27 Daily Pivot Point R1 26.58 Daily Pivot Point R2 26.92 Daily Pivot Point R3 27.23

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD flat around the $1880 mark as traders mull what's to come in 2021

Spot gold has traded within tight parameters around the $1880 level over the past 24 hours or so. At present, the precious metal trades higher by about 0.3%, but in truth is hardly moved from levels this time on Monday. Volumes have dropped right off, and the precious metal has struggled to advance back towards recent highs around the $1900 level, despite weakness seen in the US dollar, to which XAU/USD has a negative correlation, and downside in equity markets, to which XAU/USD also typically has a negative correlation.



Read more ...