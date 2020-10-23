Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD are back under pressure

Gold Price Analysis: Bears seeking a continuation below key daily support

Gold prices are back under pressure and below a critical trendline on the daily chart. The swing trading opportunities are caught up in the wash of volatility. A day trading strategy could offer an opportunity if price obeys market structure.

Gold prices have been in a chop, but reluctant to break higher beyond the mid-October highs, last printing a lower high on a daily basis. Meanwhile, the bears are looking into the lower time frames for opportunities to the downside.

Read more ...

XAU/USD: Corrective pullback after bearish impulsive move

On the 22nd of September, the precious metal broke below a short-term key support which was followed by a continuation towards $1863 where price found support. The selling that broke through the support zone was strong and impulsive whereas the pullback from $1863 has been weak and corrective, suggesting that bears are still having the upper hand short-term.

Read more ...