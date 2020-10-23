Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD are back under pressure

Gold Price Analysis: Bears seeking a continuation below key daily support
Gold prices are back under pressure and below a critical trendline on the daily chart. The swing trading opportunities are caught up in the wash of volatility. A day trading strategy could offer an opportunity if price obeys market structure.
Gold prices have been in a chop, but reluctant to break higher beyond the mid-October highs, last printing a lower high on a daily basis. Meanwhile, the bears are looking into the lower time frames for opportunities to the downside.
XAU/USD: Corrective pullback after bearish impulsive move
On the 22nd of September, the precious metal broke below a short-term key support which was followed by a continuation towards $1863 where price found support. The selling that broke through the support zone was strong and impulsive whereas the pullback from $1863 has been weak and corrective, suggesting that bears are still having the upper hand short-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Trump and Biden clash in final debate, tensions are high
US President Trump and former VP Biden have their last chances to influence undecided voters on the national stage. Markets are watching. Live.
EUR/USD bulls losing grip of 1.1800, eyes on Presidential Debate
EUR/USD has come under fresh selling pressure, trading around 1.1800. The spot drops below crucial support as the dollar rallies ahead of the Presidential Debate. It is expected to be a heated debate and could offer market participants volatility.
Gold holds steady above $1900 as Presidential debate kicks-off
Gold prices are back under pressure but holding onto the $1900 level, as the final US Presidential election debate gets started. The US dollar holds higher ground in Asia amid positive US economic data and signs of progress in stimulus talks in Washington.
AUD/USD off lows, above 0.71 amid strong Aussie PMI, Presidential debate
AUD/USD trades better bid above 0.7100, bouncing-off lows. The aussie popped to 0.7140 in early Asia after a robust Construction PMI report, solidly above the 50.0 expansion level, arriving at 54.2. Focus on US Presidential debate.
WTI bulls keep the fuell buring into Wall Street close
West Texas Intermediate crude oil is higher on the day, although has run into resistance and started to consolidate.